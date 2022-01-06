Northern Maine Community College Dean’s List Fall 2021 Announced
As a new semester is about to begin in another week, Northern Maine Community College announced the 2021 Dean's List for the Fall Semester. The college recognized both full-time and part-time students.
To be named on the Dean's List at NMCC, a student must have at least a 3.2 GPA. Those with a 3.85 GPA and higher received a distinction in their honor. Congratulations goes out to the following students on achieving the honor of making the Dean's List.
Amity: Francis Sullivan*
Bairsville (NB): Deborah Jean-Francois
Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright
Bradley: Gage Smith
Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Simon Livesey
Calais: Shane DelMonaco
Caribou: Daniel Amero, Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Debra Gallagher, Amanda Guerrette, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert, Renee Leavitt, Daniel Lister, Mallory Martin, Owen Martin*, Megan Ouellette*, Carter Quist, Ashley Rivers, Hannah Voisine
Caswell: Morgan Fuller
Cushing: Nicholas Wall
East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey
Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson
Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier, Ailyn Stewart
Fredericton (NB): Marcus Stephenson
Frenchville: Earl McGlaughlin
Greene: Eli Charles
Gregg Settlement (NB): Drew Weston
Hodgdon: Seth Tapley, Austin Winslow
Houlton: Justin Barry, Danielle Carter, Kari Hersom, Christina Probst*, Randall Pryor
Limestone: Jennifer Crump Estep, Tyrese Mitchell
Linneus: Rudi Carton
Madawaska: Kyle Gleason, Joshua Morneault
Mapleton: Eric Brown, Austin Thibeault, Sean Wiggins, Karla Williams*, Kayla Williams*, Krista Williams
Mars Hill: Isiah Bourgoin, Liddia Collins, Loren King, Kooper Kinney
Monticello: Samantha Clemmer
New Canada: Judith Rodriguez
Oakfield: Madison Cummings
Patten: Caleb Giles
Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Nicholas Amero, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Alexis Brewer, Braille Brigham*, Kaitlyn Dotson, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alexis Howlett, Stephanie Kelley, Danielle Mathis, Tara Peterson*, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Jacob Smith, Ryder Wight, Gage Young
Saint David: Jacob Vereneau
Stacyville: Kelly Brown*
Swans Island: Kimberly Banks
Van Buren: Brandon Bouchard, Juan Morales, Erica Ouellette
Washburn: Raegyn Chavez
Westfield: Austin Hanson, Nathan Hull*
Windham: Ethan March
Woodland: Wyatt Grant, Rylan Masse
2021 Fall Dean’s List (3.2-4.0) Part-time Students
Ashland: Briana Harris, Donah Rafford
Caribou: Darrell Adams, Dylan Cyr*, Cheyenne Drake, Angela Fuller, Morgan Hewitt, Darren Pye, Brittany White
Danforth: Isaac Crone, Kaleb Hagerty
Easton: Jonathan Kimball*, Amanda Lake
Fort Fairfield: Andrew Levesque*, Rebecca Merry*
Fort Kent: Marissa Emery, Derrick Ouellette*, Kayla Pinette*, Andrew Zetterman
Frenchville: Barbara Robbins*
Houlton: Heidi Fitzpatrick, Hannah Pierce
Island Falls: Selena Botting
Linneus: Sierra Merritt
Littleton: Taylor Forest*, Angela Graham*
Ludlow: Morgan Barrows*
Madawaska: Sarah Hebert*
Mapleton: Taylor Williams*
Perth-Andover (NB): Rachel Rossignol
Presque Isle: Aroara Adams*, Cherie Almeida*, Kasey Blue, Brandon Cvoliga, Emily Dubay*, Kristen Harris*, Kiarra Lahey, Carly Murray, Noah Reese*, Pamela Sherman*, Bastion Sock, Aaron Tucci
Somerville (NB): Owen Nancekievill
Washburn: Desiree Baker, Selena Craw, Craig Lincoln
Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen, Kelly Sekula