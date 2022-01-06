Northern Maine Community College Dean&#8217;s List Fall 2021 Announced

Northern Maine Community College Dean’s List Fall 2021 Announced

As a new semester is about to begin in another week, Northern Maine Community College announced the 2021 Dean's List for the Fall Semester. The college recognized both full-time and part-time students.  

To be named on the Dean's List at NMCC, a student must have at least a 3.2 GPA. Those with a 3.85 GPA and higher received a distinction in their honor. Congratulations goes out to the following students on achieving the honor of making the Dean's List. 

Amity: Francis Sullivan*  

Bairsville (NB): Deborah Jean-Francois  

Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright  

Bradley: Gage Smith  

Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Simon Livesey  

Calais: Shane DelMonaco   

Caribou: Daniel Amero, Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Debra Gallagher, Amanda Guerrette, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert, Renee Leavitt, Daniel Lister, Mallory Martin, Owen Martin*, Megan Ouellette*, Carter Quist, Ashley Rivers, Hannah Voisine   

Caswell: Morgan Fuller  

Cushing: Nicholas Wall  

East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey  

Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson  

Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier, Ailyn Stewart  

Fredericton (NB): Marcus Stephenson  

Frenchville: Earl McGlaughlin  

Greene: Eli Charles  

Gregg Settlement (NB): Drew Weston  

Hodgdon: Seth Tapley, Austin Winslow  

Houlton: Justin Barry, Danielle Carter, Kari Hersom, Christina Probst*, Randall Pryor  

Limestone: Jennifer Crump Estep, Tyrese Mitchell  

Linneus: Rudi Carton  

Madawaska: Kyle Gleason, Joshua Morneault  

Mapleton: Eric Brown, Austin Thibeault, Sean Wiggins, Karla Williams*, Kayla Williams*, Krista Williams  

Mars Hill: Isiah Bourgoin, Liddia Collins, Loren King, Kooper Kinney  

Monticello: Samantha Clemmer  

New Canada: Judith Rodriguez  

Oakfield: Madison Cummings  

Patten: Caleb Giles  

Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Nicholas Amero, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Alexis Brewer, Braille Brigham*, Kaitlyn Dotson, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alexis Howlett, Stephanie Kelley, Danielle Mathis, Tara Peterson*, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Jacob Smith, Ryder Wight, Gage Young  

Saint David: Jacob Vereneau  

Stacyville: Kelly Brown*  

Swans Island: Kimberly Banks   

Van Buren: Brandon Bouchard, Juan Morales, Erica Ouellette  

Washburn: Raegyn Chavez  

Westfield: Austin Hanson, Nathan Hull*  

Windham: Ethan March  

Woodland: Wyatt Grant, Rylan Masse  

2021 Fall Dean’s List (3.2-4.0) Part-time Students  

Ashland: Briana Harris, Donah Rafford  

Caribou:  Darrell Adams, Dylan Cyr*, Cheyenne Drake, Angela Fuller, Morgan Hewitt, Darren Pye, Brittany White  

Danforth: Isaac Crone, Kaleb Hagerty  

Easton: Jonathan Kimball*, Amanda Lake  

Fort Fairfield: Andrew Levesque*, Rebecca Merry*  

Fort Kent: Marissa Emery, Derrick Ouellette*, Kayla Pinette*, Andrew Zetterman  

Frenchville: Barbara Robbins*  

Houlton: Heidi Fitzpatrick, Hannah Pierce  

Island Falls: Selena Botting  

Linneus: Sierra Merritt  

Littleton: Taylor Forest*, Angela Graham*  

Ludlow: Morgan Barrows*  

Madawaska: Sarah Hebert*  

Mapleton: Taylor Williams*  

Perth-Andover (NB): Rachel Rossignol   

Presque Isle: Aroara Adams*, Cherie Almeida*, Kasey Blue, Brandon Cvoliga, Emily Dubay*, Kristen Harris*, Kiarra Lahey, Carly Murray, Noah Reese*, Pamela Sherman*, Bastion Sock, Aaron Tucci  

Somerville (NB): Owen Nancekievill  

Washburn: Desiree Baker, Selena Craw, Craig Lincoln  

Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen, Kelly Sekula

