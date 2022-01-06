Northern Maine Community College Dean’s List Fall 2021 Announced

As a new semester is about to begin in another week, Northern Maine Community College announced the 2021 Dean's List for the Fall Semester. The college recognized both full-time and part-time students.

To be named on the Dean's List at NMCC, a student must have at least a 3.2 GPA. Those with a 3.85 GPA and higher received a distinction in their honor. Congratulations goes out to the following students on achieving the honor of making the Dean's List.

Amity: Francis Sullivan*

Bairsville (NB): Deborah Jean-Francois

Blaine: Amanda Pickance, Brandon Wright

Bradley: Gage Smith

Bridgewater: Rebekah Brady, Simon Livesey

Calais: Shane DelMonaco

Caribou: Daniel Amero, Rebecca Book*, Dann Cyr, Debra Gallagher, Amanda Guerrette, Mason Huck*, Hailie Jalbert, Renee Leavitt, Daniel Lister, Mallory Martin, Owen Martin*, Megan Ouellette*, Carter Quist, Ashley Rivers, Hannah Voisine

Caswell: Morgan Fuller

Cushing: Nicholas Wall

East Millinocket: Kyle Sperrey

Easton: John Anderson, Kassidi Hanson

Fort Fairfield: Avery Cormier, Ailyn Stewart

Fredericton (NB): Marcus Stephenson

Frenchville: Earl McGlaughlin

Greene: Eli Charles

Gregg Settlement (NB): Drew Weston

Hodgdon: Seth Tapley, Austin Winslow

Houlton: Justin Barry, Danielle Carter, Kari Hersom, Christina Probst*, Randall Pryor

Limestone: Jennifer Crump Estep, Tyrese Mitchell

Linneus: Rudi Carton

Madawaska: Kyle Gleason, Joshua Morneault

Mapleton: Eric Brown, Austin Thibeault, Sean Wiggins, Karla Williams*, Kayla Williams*, Krista Williams

Mars Hill: Isiah Bourgoin, Liddia Collins, Loren King, Kooper Kinney

Monticello: Samantha Clemmer

New Canada: Judith Rodriguez

Oakfield: Madison Cummings

Patten: Caleb Giles

Presque Isle: Nicole Adams, Nicholas Amero, Macie Bartley, Kassaundra Belk, Alexis Brewer, Braille Brigham*, Kaitlyn Dotson, Fred Dutton, Olivia Guertin, Cassandra Halvorson*, Alexis Howlett, Stephanie Kelley, Danielle Mathis, Tara Peterson*, Sydney Robichaud*, Noah Roy, Jacob Smith, Ryder Wight, Gage Young

Saint David: Jacob Vereneau

Stacyville: Kelly Brown*

Swans Island: Kimberly Banks

Van Buren: Brandon Bouchard, Juan Morales, Erica Ouellette

Washburn: Raegyn Chavez

Westfield: Austin Hanson, Nathan Hull*

Windham: Ethan March

Woodland: Wyatt Grant, Rylan Masse

2021 Fall Dean’s List (3.2-4.0) Part-time Students

Ashland: Briana Harris, Donah Rafford

Caribou: Darrell Adams, Dylan Cyr*, Cheyenne Drake, Angela Fuller, Morgan Hewitt, Darren Pye, Brittany White

Danforth: Isaac Crone, Kaleb Hagerty

Easton: Jonathan Kimball*, Amanda Lake

Fort Fairfield: Andrew Levesque*, Rebecca Merry*

Fort Kent: Marissa Emery, Derrick Ouellette*, Kayla Pinette*, Andrew Zetterman

Frenchville: Barbara Robbins*

Houlton: Heidi Fitzpatrick, Hannah Pierce

Island Falls: Selena Botting

Linneus: Sierra Merritt

Littleton: Taylor Forest*, Angela Graham*

Ludlow: Morgan Barrows*

Madawaska: Sarah Hebert*

Mapleton: Taylor Williams*

Perth-Andover (NB): Rachel Rossignol

Presque Isle: Aroara Adams*, Cherie Almeida*, Kasey Blue, Brandon Cvoliga, Emily Dubay*, Kristen Harris*, Kiarra Lahey, Carly Murray, Noah Reese*, Pamela Sherman*, Bastion Sock, Aaron Tucci

Somerville (NB): Owen Nancekievill

Washburn: Desiree Baker, Selena Craw, Craig Lincoln

Woodland: Melissa Dahlgren, Stephanie Larsen, Kelly Sekula