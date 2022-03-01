University Maine-Fort Kent Dean’s List; By Aroostook County Town

Recognizing Academic Excellence

The University of Maine-Fort Kent (UMFK) recently released the Dean's List for the most recent completed semester which was Fall 2021. Students that achieved at least a 3.2 GPA during the semester are named to the Dean's List.

A word from President Hedeen

UMFK President Deb Hedeen said it best upon the release of the Dean's list "These students have demonstrated a level of resilience and academic excellence during the pandemic. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. We are incredibly proud to have these talented students as members of the UMFK community.”

Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County that are being recognized for their academic excellence.

ASHLAND

Drew Condon

Abby Walker

BRIDGEWATER

Breann Bradbury

Jerranecia Caddell

CARIBOU

Kelley McIntyre

Caleb Espling

Zachary McLellan

Madison Doucette

Kyra Thibeault

Kyle Haney

Riley McNeal

EASTON

Leeann Kaiser

EAGLE LAKE

Julia Labbe

Lauren Wasmund

FORT FAIRFIELD

Chase Griffeth

Dylan Jandreau

FORT KENT

Aaron Amoako-Baah

Jackson Ashby

Shannon Blanchette

Gizela Carranza

Angely Carreno

Jonathan Carter

Beatriz Garrido Jaramillo

Brendan Graham

Sarah Gudeman

Alisha Guimond

Sylvie Guimond

Marcell Holness

Julian Hymes

Adil Iggoute

Nasteho Issa

Ariel Jeffers

Nasheba Johnson

Vaughn Kelly

Jamal Khan

Leacroft Lettman Jr.

Cassidy Lovley

Rajay Maragh

Angel Maxwell

Erin McGinty

Charlotte McNay

Jahreed Murray

Alejandro Ochoa

Emily Ouellette

Lyndsay Ouellette

Jacob Paris

Jose Pena Porras

Uchizi Phakai

Loren Plourde

Riley Sibley

Kevonnie Smith

Analdo Solomon

Ajay Thompson

Brittney Thompson

Sergio Torres

Ronaldo Watson

Shaniah Williams

Brian Wright Sr.

FORT KENT MILLS

Megan Gardiner

Alyssa Raymond

Taylor Soucy

FRENCHVILLE

Alyssa Banville

Chasity Lizotte

Lauren Paradis

Raya Ringuette

HODGDON

Cara Brinkerhoff

Macy Palmer

HOULTON

Matthew Bouchard

Seth Brown

Eli Bulley

Brandon Levesque

Clarissa Sabattis

Heidi Warman

ISLAND FALLS

Sidney Crane

LIMESTONE

Ryan Burr

MADAWASKA

Kasie Blanchette

Kobe Chasse

Maddix Corriveau Jr.

Chelsea Cyr

Emily Gendreau

Kara Gendreau

Riley Lausier

Kaitlyn Martin

Olivia Picard

Samuel Richards

Megan Ringuette

Jessica Russell

MAPLETON

Tiffany Smith

MARS HILL

Rachel Stetson

NEW CANADA

Megan Blanchette

NEW SWEDEN

Kasey Haley

PATTEN

Sierra Bivighouse

PRESQUE ISLE

Elise LeComte II

Kylie Vining

Alexander Churchill

SAINT AGATHA

Emma Chamberland

Morgan Dumond

SAINT DAVID

Elizabeth Dufresne

Nicole Gendreau

Emily Thibeault

SAINT FRANCIS

Romario Plunkett

VAN BUREN

Skylar Paradis

WALLAGRASS

Isabelle Lozier

Amanda Anderson

WINTERVILLE PLANTATION

Mercedes Madore