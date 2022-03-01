University Maine-Fort Kent Dean’s List; By Aroostook County Town
Recognizing Academic Excellence
The University of Maine-Fort Kent (UMFK) recently released the Dean's List for the most recent completed semester which was Fall 2021. Students that achieved at least a 3.2 GPA during the semester are named to the Dean's List.
A word from President Hedeen
UMFK President Deb Hedeen said it best upon the release of the Dean's list "These students have demonstrated a level of resilience and academic excellence during the pandemic. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. We are incredibly proud to have these talented students as members of the UMFK community.”
Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County that are being recognized for their academic excellence.
ASHLAND
Drew Condon
Abby Walker
BRIDGEWATER
Breann Bradbury
Jerranecia Caddell
CARIBOU
Kelley McIntyre
Caleb Espling
Zachary McLellan
Madison Doucette
Kyra Thibeault
Kyle Haney
Riley McNeal
EASTON
Leeann Kaiser
EAGLE LAKE
Julia Labbe
Lauren Wasmund
FORT FAIRFIELD
Chase Griffeth
Dylan Jandreau
FORT KENT
Aaron Amoako-Baah
Jackson Ashby
Shannon Blanchette
Gizela Carranza
Angely Carreno
Jonathan Carter
Beatriz Garrido Jaramillo
Brendan Graham
Sarah Gudeman
Alisha Guimond
Sylvie Guimond
Marcell Holness
Julian Hymes
Adil Iggoute
Nasteho Issa
Ariel Jeffers
Nasheba Johnson
Vaughn Kelly
Jamal Khan
Leacroft Lettman Jr.
Cassidy Lovley
Rajay Maragh
Angel Maxwell
Erin McGinty
Charlotte McNay
Jahreed Murray
Alejandro Ochoa
Emily Ouellette
Lyndsay Ouellette
Jacob Paris
Jose Pena Porras
Uchizi Phakai
Loren Plourde
Riley Sibley
Kevonnie Smith
Analdo Solomon
Ajay Thompson
Brittney Thompson
Sergio Torres
Ronaldo Watson
Shaniah Williams
Brian Wright Sr.
FORT KENT MILLS
Megan Gardiner
Alyssa Raymond
Taylor Soucy
FRENCHVILLE
Alyssa Banville
Chasity Lizotte
Lauren Paradis
Raya Ringuette
HODGDON
Cara Brinkerhoff
Macy Palmer
HOULTON
Matthew Bouchard
Seth Brown
Eli Bulley
Brandon Levesque
Clarissa Sabattis
Heidi Warman
ISLAND FALLS
Sidney Crane
LIMESTONE
Ryan Burr
MADAWASKA
Kasie Blanchette
Kobe Chasse
Maddix Corriveau Jr.
Chelsea Cyr
Emily Gendreau
Kara Gendreau
Riley Lausier
Kaitlyn Martin
Olivia Picard
Samuel Richards
Megan Ringuette
Jessica Russell
MAPLETON
Tiffany Smith
MARS HILL
Rachel Stetson
NEW CANADA
Megan Blanchette
NEW SWEDEN
Kasey Haley
PATTEN
Sierra Bivighouse
PRESQUE ISLE
Elise LeComte II
Kylie Vining
Alexander Churchill
SAINT AGATHA
Emma Chamberland
Morgan Dumond
SAINT DAVID
Elizabeth Dufresne
Nicole Gendreau
Emily Thibeault
SAINT FRANCIS
Romario Plunkett
VAN BUREN
Skylar Paradis
WALLAGRASS
Isabelle Lozier
Amanda Anderson
WINTERVILLE PLANTATION
Mercedes Madore