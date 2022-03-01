University Maine-Fort Kent Dean&#8217;s List; By Aroostook County Town

University Maine-Fort Kent Dean’s List; By Aroostook County Town

UMFK

Recognizing Academic Excellence 

The University of Maine-Fort Kent (UMFK) recently released the Dean's List for the most recent completed semester which was Fall 2021. Students that achieved at least a 3.2 GPA during the semester are named to the Dean's List.

A word from President Hedeen

UMFK President Deb Hedeen said it best upon the release of the Dean's list "These students have demonstrated a level of resilience and academic excellence during the pandemic. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. We are incredibly proud to have these talented students as members of the UMFK community.” 

Congratulations to the following students from Aroostook County that are being recognized for their academic excellence. 

ASHLAND 

Drew Condon 

Abby Walker 

BRIDGEWATER 

Breann Bradbury 

Jerranecia Caddell 

CARIBOU 

Kelley McIntyre 

Caleb Espling 

Zachary McLellan 

Madison Doucette 

Kyra Thibeault 

Kyle Haney 

Riley McNeal 

EASTON 

Leeann Kaiser 

EAGLE LAKE 

Julia Labbe 

Lauren Wasmund 

FORT FAIRFIELD 

Chase Griffeth 

Dylan Jandreau 

 FORT KENT 

Aaron Amoako-Baah 

Jackson Ashby 

Shannon Blanchette 

Gizela Carranza 

Angely Carreno 

Jonathan Carter 

Beatriz Garrido Jaramillo 

Brendan Graham 

Sarah Gudeman 

Alisha Guimond 

Sylvie Guimond 

Marcell Holness 

Julian Hymes 

Adil Iggoute 

Nasteho Issa 

Ariel Jeffers 

Nasheba Johnson 

Vaughn Kelly 

Jamal Khan 

Leacroft Lettman Jr. 

Cassidy Lovley 

Rajay Maragh 

Angel Maxwell 

Erin McGinty 

Charlotte McNay 

Jahreed Murray 

Alejandro Ochoa 

Emily Ouellette 

Lyndsay Ouellette 

Jacob Paris 

Jose Pena Porras 

Uchizi Phakai 

Loren Plourde 

Riley Sibley 

Kevonnie Smith 

Analdo Solomon 

Ajay Thompson 

Brittney Thompson 

Sergio Torres 

Ronaldo Watson 

Shaniah Williams 

Brian Wright Sr. 

FORT KENT MILLS 

 Megan Gardiner 

Alyssa Raymond 

Taylor Soucy 

FRENCHVILLE 

Alyssa Banville 

Chasity Lizotte 

Lauren Paradis 

Raya Ringuette 

HODGDON 

Cara Brinkerhoff 

Macy Palmer 

HOULTON 

 Matthew Bouchard 

Seth Brown 

Eli Bulley 

Brandon Levesque 

Clarissa Sabattis 

Heidi Warman 

ISLAND FALLS 

 Sidney Crane 

 LIMESTONE 

 Ryan Burr 

MADAWASKA 

Kasie Blanchette 

Kobe Chasse 

Maddix Corriveau Jr. 

Chelsea Cyr 

Emily Gendreau 

Kara Gendreau 

Riley Lausier 

Kaitlyn Martin 

Olivia Picard 

Samuel Richards 

Megan Ringuette 

Jessica Russell 

MAPLETON 

Tiffany Smith 

MARS HILL 

Rachel Stetson 

NEW CANADA 

Megan Blanchette 

NEW SWEDEN 

Kasey Haley 

PATTEN 

Sierra Bivighouse 

PRESQUE ISLE 

Elise LeComte II 

Kylie Vining 

Alexander Churchill 

SAINT AGATHA 

Emma Chamberland 

Morgan Dumond 

SAINT DAVID 

Elizabeth Dufresne 

Nicole Gendreau 

Emily Thibeault 

SAINT FRANCIS 

Romario Plunkett 

VAN BUREN 

Skylar Paradis 

WALLAGRASS 

Isabelle Lozier 

Amanda Anderson 

WINTERVILLE PLANTATION 

Mercedes Madore 

