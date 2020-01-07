UMPI Nordic Team Making Plans for Unique Event

Coming up later in January, the University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Nordic Ski Team will be bringing a unique new event especially for ski enthusiasts.

The ski event will serve as both a student athletic competition and a community race. It will take place Jan. 25-26, at the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle and is called the Owl Invitational. It's open to the public and races are open to skiers 18 and older and registration is $10 per race .

An added bonus to this event is that it will showcase the world-class skiing venue available at the Nordic Heritage Center.

UMPI Ski Coach Shea Cushman says this first-time "citizen race" means that anyone 18 and older is welcome to participate in what is traditionally a college ski race. “These races will include collegiate ski athletes from UMPI and the University of Maine at Farmington, as well as any adult skiers in the community who would like to take part. Those who are itching for a ski racing challenge definitely won’t want to miss this event.”

The Owl Invitational will include a 5K skate at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25, and a 10K classic at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26.

For more details about the event and registration, visit owls.umpi.edu/sports/skiing. For those who don’t want to race, but are willing to volunteer during the event, please reach out to UMPI Athletic Director Dan Kane at 207-768-9475 or daniel.c.kane@maine.edu.