Multi-Instrumentalist Noah Hoehn to Perform at UMPI

A not-so-typical musical performance will be held on Thursday, Feb 13 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Musician Noah Hoehn will be performing at 6 p.m. at the Auditorium in Wieden Hall. Known for his versatile and distinctive harmonica playing, Hoehn’s vision is to unite the sounds of new blues and marimba pop through a live looping system. Hoehn’s music presents a unique opportunity to experience live looping, a technique used to record music live and on stage.

Sponsored by the UMPI Student Activities Office, the event is free for students and $10 per person for the community; cash or checks will be accepted at the door.

For more information about Noah Hoehn, visit his website at http://noahhoehn.com/home/. For more information about the show at UMPI, contact Sarah Coyer at sarah.coyer@maine.edu or at 207-768-9518.