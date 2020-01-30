Reed Gallery Presents Fahnestock Ceramic Exhibit

The University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Reed Art Gallery will present an exhibit by ceramic artist Wm. Reeder Fahnestock between Jan. 31 and March 20.

The exhibit, Not Your Mother’s Jugs, features 19 hand-crafted jugs of varying sizes by the artist. There will be a Gallery Reception on Friday, Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m, in conjunction with the Presque Isle First Friday Art Walk.

Wm. Reeder Fahnestock, a Midwesterner by birth, is Studio Manager at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in Midcoast Maine. He received his BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute in 2001 and was awarded his MFA from Kansas State University in 2007 where he studied with Yoshiro Ikeda, Anna Calluori Holcombe, and Dr. Glen Brown, and was awarded the Strecker-Nelson Gallery MFA Scholarship. His work has appeared in numerous shows, is included in the book 500 Sculptures, and is widely collected.

The public is invited to view Fahnestock’s show between January and March and to come out to the First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 7 and take part in the free reception. There will also be a closing reception on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

The Reed Art Gallery is located on the upper floor of the Center for Innovative Learning in the heart of the UMPI campus at 181 Main St. in Presque Isle. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Reed Art Gallery is closed on weekends and holidays.

If you'd like more information, contact Gallery Director Frank Sullivan at frank.sullivan@maine.edu or 207-694-1920.