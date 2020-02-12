Collaboration Expands Educational Opportunities for the Region

The University of Maine at Presque Isle has helped in the development of a third opportunity for the region’s business community.

Thanks to agreements in place with the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce and Momentum Aroostook to receive tuition discounts and free YourPace sessions, members of those two organizations will also be able to take advantage of a 12 percent tuition discount on MaineMBA courses at the University of Maine Graduate School of Business.

UMPI President Rice approached the University of Maine Graduate School of Business about the potential for a discount program and, in advocating for more graduate level educational opportunities for business professionals in northern Maine, served as an influential driver for its approval. "“It’s collaborations like this that allow the University of Maine System to best serve the workforce development needs of our region,” Rice stated.

The 12 percent discount on the MaineMBA is a defining feature of the Workforce Partners Program, which is available to active members of any Maine chamber of commerce. Participants in the Workforce Partners Program will be able to pay less than $12,000 in tuition to complete the MaineMBA.

To learn more about the University of Maine Graduate School of Business and its offerings, please visit https://umaine.edu/mba/ or contact the school at 207-581-1973 or mba@maine.edu.