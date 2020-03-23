UMaine System Offering to Enable ‘Guest’ Wi-Fi Networks

The University of Maine System is offering to enable “Guest” Wi-Fi networks for 140 local schools.

These 140 schools participate in the Maine Department of Education’s Maine Learning Technology Initiative. The move would create open access WiFI hotspots at schools where the signal extends outside of the building. Positioning equipment near exterior walls and windows could further boost the signal.

UMaine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy urges local education partners to contact NetworkMaine about enabling a study-from-car hotspot at their school or library.

Maine Commissioner of Education Pender Makin is very appreciative of the University of Maine System’s offer to provide WiFi access to Maine’s K-12 students by opening their network to those students with MLTI (Maine Learning Technology Initiative) devices, saying it will expand options for students who are trying to access remote learning.

Study-from-car hotspots can be enabled remotely. Additional details can be found by visiting the study-from-car hotspot post on the NetworkMaine website. Schools should contact the University of Maine System’s NetworkMaine network operations center to submit a request. (207) 581-3587 or NOC@Maine.edu.