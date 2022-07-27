Two Presque Isle Businesses Announce Closures The On Same Day

The retail landscape in Presque Isle continues to change after the announcements of two separate businesses announced they will be closing their doors. Athletes and brides to be across Aroostook County are finding their options to shop in-person are dwindling.

Longtime Bridal Shop moving on from Presque Isle

Grayce Bridal & Formal, formerly known as Blush Bridal, announced that they will be closing their store in Presque Isle. In a post on Facebook, the owner said they anticipate the store will remain open through the end of August. Those who have purchased dresses recently will still be served through the process. Gracye Bridal & Formal has Maine locations in Bangor and Portland as well as a newly opened location in Chattanooga, TN.

No worries, there is a new option for you

The opening of F&B Couture will fill the need of area brides to be and those looking for more formal wear, tuxes, dresses, prom wear and much more. We will be bringing you more information on F&B Couture in the very near future.

Get those sneakers now

Olympia Sports in the Aroostook Centre Mall also announce they will be closing. As a whole, Olympia is closing the remaining 35 stores throughout New England. Officials anticipate the stores will be open through the end of September. The Presque Isle location has begun their sale and will continue through the closing date. As we enter back-to-school season this sale presents a good opportunity to equip your student athlete with everything they might need at a decent discount.

The closing of these two businesses opens up the opportunity for other local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the dwindling competition.