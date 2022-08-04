The Detail Shop In Mars Hill Is Ready To Transform Your Vehicle

No more rides if I see one more old fry on the floor

As much as we complain about winter being hard on our vehicles, the busy summer months can take its toll on the inside of your family ride. Running to camps, taking hikes, and going to the beach can compound into a big mess of dirt, sand, and fries all over the car. During the summer you don't have time to properly clean out so why don't you hire out a good detail shop?

A new option in the central area of Aroostook County

The Detail Shop in Mars Hill recently opened up and is taking new customers for interior and exterior detailing on your car, truck, or SUV. James Richard has been detailing vehicles for a few years now and has opened up a new shop on Rt 1, across from Pineland Farms. You can drop off your vehicle during or after work hours and have it back in your driveway looking like new in no time.

Detailing can help you sell your vehicle

A couple of weeks ago we were preparing to leave for our family vacation, our vehicle looked like we had just come back from a week of camping. We needed to get our car clean before we could pack up to travel. Detailing and cleaning a vehicle can give you that new car smell and feel that you once had. This allowed us to neatly organize and pack the vehicle, and made for an easy unpacking at the end of our week.

You can follow The Detail Shop on Facebook and contact them at 207-762-2065.