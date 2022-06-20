New Business: Hub Coffee in Presque Isle Opens Up Monday

The Hub of the Hub of Aroostook opens

The long-anticipated opening of a new coffee shop in Presque Isle happened on Monday morning after months of the public asking "when will you open?” Hub Coffee is now open and ready to serve you a fresh cup of locally brewed coffee.

Hub Coffee staff ready for a big opening day Hub Coffee staff ready for a big opening day loading...

Great turnout for opening day at Hub Coffee

Hub Coffee is located on Main Street in Presque Isle located between Walgreens and Governors Restaurant. The coffee shop opened its doors to the public on Monday morning and the traffic on opening day has been steady. Many people have been eagerly awaiting the opening of Hub Coffee, which has been under construction for well over a year and transforming the look of the older building into a welcoming and modern-looking shop.

Hub Coffee interior Hub Coffee interior loading...

Hub Coffee uses Maine brewed coffee

Perhaps the best part about Hub Coffee is that the coffees and teas you buy from them are local, Maine coffee roasters. Hub Coffee is brewing coffee and tea from the Unrest Coffee Company in Hamden and Coffee Hound Coffee out of Bar Harbor.

Hours of operation

Hub Coffee is planning to be open 6 days a week, and will be closed on Sundays.

Monday through Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To stay up to date on hours, specials, and much more be sure to follow the Hub Coffee Facebook page. You can also like the pages of Coffee Hound Coffee and Unrest Coffee Co here.