Dunkin On Main St In Presque Isle Temporarily Closes For Remodel

Just as pumpkin spice season has begun your morning routine will have to change for the next couple of weeks. You might have opened up the app this morning and seen something similar to this.

It's only temporary

The Dunkin location at 283 Main St in Presque Isle is temporarily closed while they remodel the store. Note that the gas pumps and the convenience store are still open and will remain in operation throughout the remodel of Dunkin. If you tried hitting up the drive through this morning you were suddenly stopped by this.

Relax, you're covered

If you can't go without your DD then the location inside Walmart in Presque Isle will have you covered. I stopped by this morning and it appeared that the store was staffed and prepared to handle the additional traffic. This could also be a good time for anyone coming from the Presque Isle area working in the Caribou area to check out that location. You can order ahead on the app just like most other DD locations.

I have not received an official word yet from Dunkin as to when the Main St location will reopen, but it was relayed to me several times that by early October the store should be all set to reopen. As you adjust your routine over the next couple of weeks remember that the staff is also in an “in-between” phase. Patience. Patience. Patience. For some of these folks working, they will be in a different home and will be trying to get used to the layout. Be kind and do your best to hold off on your caffeine withdrawal fits.

