New Business Now Open: Big Al’s Automotive in Westfield

A young entrepreneur has opened up a new automotive repair business in hopes to fill a growing need in Aroostook County. We told you last week about the upcoming closing of Service First Automotive in Mapleton, but have no fear Big Al has you covered.

Located on the Main drag

Big Al's Automotive in Westfield has been open for less than a year and has already seen a steady flow of business. The shop is located on Houlton Road between Mars Hill and Presque Isle, near the four-corners intersection in Westfield. Owner Alex Boulier is ready to get your vehicle back on the road and as good as new.

Big Al's has the experience, trust, and respect of others

Boulier is just 25 but already has several years of training and experience working on a wide range of vehicles and brands. He has trained under and worked at some of the busiest dealerships in the state and has earned certifications through his employers. After spending time in the southern part of the state, Alex returned to the County and worked at Carroll's Auto Sales before going out on his own. He has earned a reputation among local mechanics and car salespeople as someone who is extremely knowledgeable and equipped with the skill to repair vehicles. Big Al's can handle most general automotive work for you the next time you are in need.

How to get in touch with Big Al's Automotive

Big Al's Automotive is open Monday-Saturday 8:00 – 5:00 and you can bring your vehicle in to get a quote and details of a possible repair from Boulier. You can also call Big Al's 207-554-9982. Best wishes to Alex and thank you for coming home to open up your small business.

