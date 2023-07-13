A man and a woman were arrested after he “passed out” in a vehicle and fentanyl was found in East Oxford.

Man “Passed Out” in Car in Possession of Fentanyl

Police said Nathan Merill had “a quantity of fentanyl on his person” when officers arrived on the scene on Thursday, June 8.

Woman Out on Bail For Drug Trafficking

The Oxford Police Department also arrested Kelly Jenkins who was out on bail for an Aggravated Drug Trafficking charge for fentanyl. Jenkins was the resident at the location where police found Merrill in the car.

Fentanyl Seized after Search

Jenkins was searched and “another quantity of fentanyl” was seized by police. She had bail conditions to not possess any illegal drugs.

Jail and Ongoing Investigation

Merill and Jenkins were both taken to the Oxford County Jail without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Updates will be posted when additional information is released. Download the station’s app for free and get breaking news alerts on your smart devices.

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!