Maine Man Arrested after Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

A man was arrested Thursday around 2:20 pm after he stabbed another person in the parking lot at Short Sands Park in York.

Maine Man Charged for Knife Attack

Daniel Orban of Windham was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Suspect Fled in Vehicle after Assault

The York Police Department said Orban left the scene in a vehicle on Shore Road and was apprehended shortly after the incident.

Victim had Multiple Stab Wounds

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to WGME News. Police said the person is expected to survive. The victim’s name, age and sex was not released.

Transported to York County Jail

Orban was transported to the York County Jail where he is being held until a court appearance. The York Police Department said there was no danger to the public.

