Maine Man Arrested after Victim Stabbed Multiple Times
A man was arrested Thursday around 2:20 pm after he stabbed another person in the parking lot at Short Sands Park in York.
Maine Man Charged for Knife Attack
Daniel Orban of Windham was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Suspect Fled in Vehicle after Assault
The York Police Department said Orban left the scene in a vehicle on Shore Road and was apprehended shortly after the incident.
Victim had Multiple Stab Wounds
The victim had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention, according to WGME News. Police said the person is expected to survive. The victim’s name, age and sex was not released.
Transported to York County Jail
Orban was transported to the York County Jail where he is being held until a court appearance. The York Police Department said there was no danger to the public.
App Alerts and Breaking News Updates
Look for updates posted to social media when more information is made available. The station’s app is a free download to get alerts sent to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Women Died after Crash & Man Charged with OUI in Presque Isle
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking Fentanyl
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo?
Gallery Credit: Stacker