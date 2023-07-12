Police said a 21-year-old man from Rhode Island stole a vehicle in Brewer on Monday after he was released from jail.

Stopped for Traffic Violation

Charles Chambers of West Warwick was stopped for a traffic violation on State Street on Monday. Officer found out he had a suspended driver's license and active bail conditions.

Stole Vehicle after Leaving Jail

Police said Chambers was driving a vehicle that he had stolen after leaving the Penobscot County Jail.

High Speed Chase and Another Stolen Vehicle

Chambers had been taken to jail on Sunday for his involvement in a high speed chase in another stolen vehicle.

Suspect Facing Several Charges

After he was released from jail on Monday, police said Chambers stole a vehicle. He was arrested again and faces charges for unauthorized use of property, violation of release conditions, and operating without a license, according to WGME News.

Vehicle Returned to Owner

The stolen vehicle has been returned to the owner, said officials.

