21-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle after Leaving Maine Jail
Police said a 21-year-old man from Rhode Island stole a vehicle in Brewer on Monday after he was released from jail.
Stopped for Traffic Violation
Charles Chambers of West Warwick was stopped for a traffic violation on State Street on Monday. Officer found out he had a suspended driver's license and active bail conditions.
Stole Vehicle after Leaving Jail
Police said Chambers was driving a vehicle that he had stolen after leaving the Penobscot County Jail.
High Speed Chase and Another Stolen Vehicle
Chambers had been taken to jail on Sunday for his involvement in a high speed chase in another stolen vehicle.
Suspect Facing Several Charges
After he was released from jail on Monday, police said Chambers stole a vehicle. He was arrested again and faces charges for unauthorized use of property, violation of release conditions, and operating without a license, according to WGME News.
Vehicle Returned to Owner
The stolen vehicle has been returned to the owner, said officials.
