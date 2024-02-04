Wanted Man from Caribou, Maine Located and Arrested

The Caribou Police Department said “Jonathan Emmert was located and arrested by Officer Doug Bell, Officer Jacob True and Officer Phil McDonough” Sunday morning in Caribou.

Sightings and Tips

Police thanked the action of law enforcement and the public for reporting sightings and tips.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two men were arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 3 and police are looking for Jonathan Emmert who is wanted for burglary in Caribou.

Two Men Arrested and Police Looking for Another Man

Caribou Police Chief Michael W. Gahagan said 36-year-old Joshua Martin and 44-year-old Shawn Roy were taken into custody around 5:30 pm at 206 Sweden Street after a search warrant was executed.

Search Warrant Executed in Caribou

Caribou Officers and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Deputies said 26-year-old Jonathan Emmert was believed to reside at the address. He was not there at that time.

Wanted for Stealing Ceremonial Guns at Caribou American Legion

Emmert “was wanted in connection with the burglary at the Caribou American Legion, where ceremonial guns were taken,” said Chief Gahagan.

