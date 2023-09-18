48-Year-Old Maine Man Died on Job Site after Truck Hits him
A 48-year-old man died Monday morning at a construction site on Route 26 n Oxford after a co-worker hit him with a truck.
Maine Man Hit by Truck and Killed on Job Site
The Oxford Police Department said Mark Francis of Norway was hit by the pickup truck around 11:45 am. The co-worker was hauling a trailer at the time of the incident, according to WGME News.
OSHA is Investigating the Workplace Death
Officials said OSHA is investigating the death. Updates to this developing news story will be posted to social media when more information is released.
