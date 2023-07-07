Presque Isle Police Charge Two People with Drug Trafficking
Two people have been charged with drug trafficking after meth was found during a traffic stop on State Street in Presque Isle.
Two People Charged with Drug Trafficking
The Presque Isle Police Department said the vehicle was pulled over for “multiple traffic infractions” on June 22. Officers had “reason to believe subjects in the vehicle were involved in criminal activity.”
K9 Team Found Large Amounts of Meth in Vehicle
The Caribou Police Narcotic K9 Team was called to assist and found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Driver and Passenger Face Drug Trafficking Charges
Police arrested the driver who faces charges for drug trafficking and operating without a license. A passenger in the vehicle was also charged with drug trafficking and violating a drug trafficking probation.
Active and Ongoing Investigation
The Presque Isle Police said they are not releasing their names as the investigation continues. Assisting in the case are Homeland Security Investigations, US Border Patrol, and US Customs.
