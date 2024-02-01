Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and ½ Pound of Fentanyl Seized
A 48-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for aggravated drug trafficking after the MDEA seized fentanyl and meth from his Ellsworth home.
48-Year-Old Man Taken into Custody for Drug Trafficking
The MDEA Downeast Task Force said Jeffrey Card was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine) and Violations of Conditions of Release.
Suspect was also Arrested on January 24
Card had been arrested previously on January 24 for Drug Trafficking along with five other people.
½ Pound of Fentanyl and Meth Confiscated
Agents executed a search warrant at Card's Kylie Way residence and seized ½ pound of fentanyl (241 grams), along with 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of $42,000.
Ongoing Months-Long Drug Investigation
Card was taken to the Hancock County Jail. The investigation remains open with more arrests likely, said the MDEA.
