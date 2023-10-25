Maine Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possessing Over 588 Grams Fentanyl
A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Chad Savage from Bangor was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
MDEA Executed Search Warrant after Tip
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant for Savage’s vehicle after a tip in June 2022 that he was purchasing “large quantities of drugs in Massachusetts to sell in the Bangor area,” according to court records.
Over 588 Grams of Fentanyl Seized
Law enforcement found 50 pressed “sticks” of suspected fentanyl in his glove box. “A lab later confirmed the drugs seized were 588.7 grams of fentanyl.”
Fentanyl Fronted to Suspect
Savage told officials that the drugs were fronted to him after he traveled to Massachusetts. He “estimated that he had been provided with 1000 grams,” said court records.
Judge’s Ruling in Court
The decision was handed down by U.S District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. in U.S. District Court in Bangor.
Law Enforcement Investigating the Case
Several agencies were involved in the investigation including the MDEA, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
- MORE NEWS: Maine Man Arrested for Police Chase, OUI, Assaulting Officer
- ALSO READ: Passerby Argued with Trooper after Crash on the Interstate
LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings
Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi