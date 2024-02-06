Man Sentenced to Two Years for Mailing Fentanyl to Maine

A 49-year-old man was sentenced to two years in prison for distributing fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service in Maine. Two people died from the drugs.

Two Year Sentence for Distributing Fentanyl in Maine

In 2020, Tyler Dean from New York used an alias to mail a package containing narcotics from the Schenectady area to a residence in Rockland.

Suspect Knowingly Mailed Drugs to Maine

Court records said “Text and Facebook messages confirmed Dean mailed the envelope and knew that he was sending a controlled substance but did not know the identity of the substance he shipped.”

Two People Died from Fentanyl in Package

The person receiving the package and their spouse died of accidental overdoses the same day the package arrived, said officials. Lab test confirmed the controlled substance as fentanyl.

Three Years of Supervised Release

Dean will also have three years of supervised release. The sentence was handed down in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you. Gallery Credit: Stacker