Two Men Arrested after Running Away & Driving Off; Drugs Seized
Two men were taken into custody Wednesday night after they tried to elude arrest and police found drugs following a traffic stop in Auburn.
Driver Ran from Police
Police said the driver, 31--year-old Jeremiah Reed of Palmdale, California, ran away from officers as they were talking to him outside the vehicle around 8:49 pm.
Passenger Drives Off and Crashes
As police chased Reed on foot, the passenger, 27-year-old Marqelle Perry, grabbed the wheel of the car, took off down Hampshire Road and crashed into a snowbank.
Suspect Threw Drugs on Roof
Police said Reed allegedly threw a baggie with 177 grams of crack on the roof of a local business, according to WGME News. Officers recovered the illegal drugs with an estimated street value of $15.000.
Arrest and Charges
Both men face multiple charges. Reed was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, refusing to submit to arrest and falsifying physical evidence. He is being held on $2,500 bail. Perry faces charges of driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest. His bail is set at $150.
ALSO READ: 20-Year-Old Maine Man Crashed Twice During Police Chase
READ MORE: Maine Man Died after Vehicle Crashed Upside Down in Water