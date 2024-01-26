Police Seized Fentanyl, Meth & More after Traffic Stop in Maine
Police seized fentanyl, meth, drug proceeds and more after a traffic stop in Skowhegan on Thursday night.
One Man Arrested and Multiple Drugs Seized
The Skowhegan Police Department said Officer Alex Burns and Sgt. Katlyn Nichols pulled the vehicle over and discovered a methamphetamine pipe with residue.
Fentanyl, Meth and Drug Items Seized
Police searched the vehicle and seized 59.2 grams of fentanyl, 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, narcotic packaging material, a digital scale, and $3,708.00 in suspected drug proceeds.
Suspect Taken to County Jail
Jason Cole was arrested and transported to the Somerset County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000 cash bail.
