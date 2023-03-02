20-Year-Old Maine Man Crashed Twice During Police Chase

A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a high speed chase and crashing his vehicle twice in Oxford.

Oxford Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase

The Oxford Police Department said Dawson Bond of Oxford sped away from officers when they tried to stop him in his truck for several inspection and registration violations. He was initially spotted on Skeetfield Road.

Collided with Another Vehicle and Sped Off

Bond drove away at a high rate of speed while “erratically passing other vehicles.” He then collided with another vehicle and sped off again, according to police.

Avoided Spike Strips

A spike strip was put in the road near the intersection of Fore Street and Main Street. Bond was able to go around the spike strip, and almost crashed into a tractor trailer truck.

Crashed in Driveway

He lost control of his vehicle shortly after avoiding the spikes and crashed into a driveway in Fore Street.

Arrested and Charged

Bond was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses including eluding an officer, passing a police roadblock, driving to endanger, violation of bail, operating after suspension, attaching false plates, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

He was transported to the Oxford County Jail and is being held on bond.

