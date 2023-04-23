Maine Man & Woman Arrested after Large Amount of Drugs Seized
Police seized a large quantity of drugs and two people face multiple charges after a bust at a motel in Portland on Wednesday night.
MDEA and Police Serve Search Warrants and Motel
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Portland Police Department executed two warrants at Fireside Inn and Suites on Riverside Street on April 19, according to WGME News.
Large Amounts of Drugs and Cash Seized
Officials seized 96 grams of fentanyl, over 12 grams of cocaine, mushrooms, pills, “various other drugs” and more than $3,000 in cash as suspected drug proceeds.
Man and Woman Charged with Several Counts
Thirty-five-year-old Caitlin Binette and 54-year-old Vaughn Hanson are facing several drug charges, in addition to refusing to submit to arrest and detention-bodily injury.
