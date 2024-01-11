Police in Maine Seized 9 Firearms, Fentanyl & Crack during Search

Police seized nine firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and crack during two search warrants in Dixmont on Monday evening.

Two Search Warrants Executed for Firearms and Drugs

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were executed on Troy Center Road.

Probable Cause for Search Warrants

Law enforcement had been investigating firearms and drug offenses in the area. Probable cause was developed for the search warrants, said the Sheriff’s Office.

Firearms, Stolen Weapon, Fentanyl and Crack Seized

Police seized nine firearms, one stolen weapon, crack and 40 grams of fentanyl.

MORE NEWS: Maine Woman Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

Ongoing Investigation Remains Open

The investigation is ongoing and remains open. “Individuals involved in the investigation have been identified, and the public is not at immediate risk,” said the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Law Enforcement Investigating the Case

Assisting in the investigation and search were the members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and members from the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker