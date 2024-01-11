Police in Maine Seized 9 Firearms, Fentanyl & Crack during Search
Police seized nine firearms and a large amount of fentanyl and crack during two search warrants in Dixmont on Monday evening.
Two Search Warrants Executed for Firearms and Drugs
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the warrants were executed on Troy Center Road.
Probable Cause for Search Warrants
Law enforcement had been investigating firearms and drug offenses in the area. Probable cause was developed for the search warrants, said the Sheriff’s Office.
Firearms, Stolen Weapon, Fentanyl and Crack Seized
Police seized nine firearms, one stolen weapon, crack and 40 grams of fentanyl.
Ongoing Investigation Remains Open
The investigation is ongoing and remains open. “Individuals involved in the investigation have been identified, and the public is not at immediate risk,” said the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.
Law Enforcement Investigating the Case
Assisting in the investigation and search were the members of the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and members from the Maine State Police Tactical Team.
