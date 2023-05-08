Four People Arrested in Maine & Drugs Seized after Fatal Overdose

Four people were arrested and large amounts of drugs seized after a fatal overdose in Peru, Maine.

Police Seize Drugs after Overdose Death

Police said an adult male was found dead Thursday of a suspected overdose. An investigation related to ongoing fentanyl and meth trafficking led to a search warrant in Peru, Maine at 114 Pleasant Street.

Large Quantity of Drugs Found

Rumford officers, assisted by officers from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, the Mexico Police and FBI Southern Maine Gang Task Force executed the warrant around 4 pm Thursday. They seized “approximately 14,440 milligrams of suspected fentanyl, 13,140 milligrams of suspected methamphetamine, several illegally possessed prescription drugs, 4 sets of digital scales with drug residue, $1,320.00 in suspected drug proceeds and other evidence of illegal drug possession and drug trafficking.”

Four People Arrested and Charged

Forty-two-year-old James P. Turner from Peru and lived at the residence, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine and possessing these drugs with the intent to distribute.

Twenty-three-year-old Karlie S. Jamison from Peru and lived at the residence, was also arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking in Methamphetamine and possessing these drugs with the intent to distribute.

Forty-four-year-old Jeremy C. Abbott from Mexico, Maine. He is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of Probation. He is being held without bail by orders of his Probation Officer.

Thirty-five-year-old Benjamin M. Kendall from Woodstock was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Violation of Conditions of Release and two warrants of arrest charging Failure To Appear in Court.

Enhanced Charges

Police said, “the residence is located less than 1000 feet from the Dirigo Elementary School, which provides enhanced minimum mandatory sentencing for any drug trafficking conviction.”

Additional Charges Possible

All four were taken to the Oxford County Jail. The investigation is ongoing on the overdose death in Rumford. Additional charges are possible.

