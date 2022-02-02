Tractor Trailer Roll Over on State Road, Castle Hill, Maine

The Maine State Police responded to a tractor-trailer rollover Tuesday morning around 11:31 a.m. on State Road in Castle Hill.

Sgt. Josh Haines from Troop F said "The trailer was loaded with 40,000 pounds of Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate owned by Harcros Chemicals, Inc. bound for the Penobscot McCrum’s French Fry Plant in Washburn."

Trooper Steven Mahon investigated the crash and determined that the driver of the tractor-trailer, 33-year-old Kendra Harris from Atlanta, Georgia, was traveling east when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve, crossed over into the other lane, and went into the ditch. The rig came to rest in a snowbank.

Harris suffered minor injuries to her leg in the crash, but did not require medical attention. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt.

Officials are investigating the incident and said “speed and driver inattention are believed to be contributing factors.”

Harris was driving a 2019 International Tractor owned by Ryder Truck Rental CO from Miami FL hauling a loaded box trailer. The tractor-trailer was extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

The Mapleton, Castle Hill & Chapman Fire Department assisted the Maine State Police on the scene.

