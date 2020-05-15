Driver Injured in Castle Hill Rollover Crash

A Castle Hill man was injured early Thursday evening after a mechanical failure caused him to lose control of his SUV and crash in a field.

Maine State Police say 48-year-old John Hayes was traveling east on the Dudley Road in Castle Hill shortly before 5:30 p.m. when his 2008 Chevrolet HHR apparently suffered a mechanical failure.

Hayes lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and struck a ditch. The SUV overturned several times before coming to rest right side up in an agricultural field, according to a news release from Sgt. Chadwick Fuller.

Maine State Police - Troop F

A passerby helped the injured man from his vehicle. Presque Isle Fire Department transported Hayes to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. There is no word on his condition.

Maine State Trooper Andrew Levesque investigated the crash. Also assisting at the scene were the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine Warden Service, and Presque Isle Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Police say speed was not a factor in the crash and Hayes was wearing his seat belt.