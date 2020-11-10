Single Vehicle Rollover on State Road, Castle Hill, Maine

An Ashland man was taken to the hospital after he rolled his truck on State Road in Castle Hill around 4:12 am Tuesday morning.

Police said Jason Tucker went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then hit a culvert. His 2003 Ford F-350 Super Duty rolled over multiple times before landing upright in the ditch.

Tucker was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extracted by the Mapleton Fire Department. He was transported from the scene by Presque Isle Fire & Ambulance to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital. Tucker was later transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center due to his injuries.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Tucker was wearing his seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.