Two Teens Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Castle Hill

Two teens were seriously injured Friday night after the pickup truck they were in crashed on the State Road in Castle Hill.

Maine State Police say a 17-year-old Ashland boy was driving his 2001 GMC pickup west on Route 227 with a teenage male passenger shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The driver reportedly swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, crossed the center line, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the ditch on the left side of the road. The truck then rolled over numerous times before coming to rest in a large stand of trees, according to Corporal Dennis Quint.

Both boys were seriously injured in the crash but were able to get out of the vehicle, Quint said. Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Service responded and transported the driver and passenger to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle.

State Police Say Additional Factors Led to Castle Hill Crash

Troopers Kyle Rider and Ryan Kilcollins investigated at the crash site.

State Police say driver inexperience and speed were a factor in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The State Road at Castle Hill was blocked to traffic late Friday evening so that the wreckage could be removed. The pickup truck was demolished and was towed from the scene by Burby Repair of Ashland.

The crash is currently under investigation and no further information is available at this time, Corp. Quint stated.

There’s no word on the teens’ condition today.

