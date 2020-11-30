Single-Vehicle Crash on State Road, Castle Hill, Maine

Maine State Police say icy roads are to blame for a crash on the State Road in Castle Hill Saturday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say 58-year-old Dino DiNatale of Caribou was rounding a corner just before 11:00 p.m. when he lost control of his 1999 Dodge Durango. The SUV went off the road, overturned and hit a utility pole.

Maine State Police

DiNatale was taken by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle with what troopers called "non-life threatening injuries." This was the third crash on that stretch of road in the past week.