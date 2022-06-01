NESN Launches Streaming Service For Red Sox and Bruins Games

The world of streaming services has already been crowded for years and it's about to become a lot more crowded for those that have cut the cord and miss their favorite New England sports teams. According to the Boston Globe, NESN announced on Wednesday that they have launched their own individual streaming service called NESN 360, which will allow fans of the Red Sox and Bruins to stream games live even if they don't have cable.

How Much is NESN 360 Going to Cost?

There may be a little sticker shock when fans see the monthly fee of $29.99 for NESN 360. It should be expected, however. NESN is the first regional sports network in the country to launch their own standalone streaming service. Sports is big money for the cable tv industry, and NESN launching their own service will put cable providers in a bind moving forward. Losing exclusivity over the New England sports market could be damaging to their subscriber rates. Time will tell if that's the case.

Will NESN 360 Be Available Everywhere?

No. Since NESN is a regional sports network, the app will only be available to stream Red Sox and Bruins games for fans in the northeast. NESN 360 is already available on iOS and Android devices as downloadable app with Samsung and Roku adding the app as soon as possible.

NESN is Offering a Sign Up Deal

NESN is fully aware that some fans may be turned off by the monthly price so with the launch of the service, they've also attempted to sweeten the deal by adding two tiers of subscription options. Everyone can get their first month for just $1, with the $29.99 per month recurring fee following. If you'd rather pay in bulk, you can get a monthly discount by shelling out $329.99 for 12 months plus NESN 360 with throw in 8 Red Sox tickets for to attend games in 2022.

