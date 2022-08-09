Sale Out for Season After Having Wrist Surgery

If he didn't have any bad luck he wouldn't have any luck whatsoever! Talk about someone who's totally snake bitten! The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale will miss the rest of the 2022 after having surgery on Monday, August 8th.

Sale had an open reduction and internal fixation of a right distal radius (wrist) fracture. The procedure was performed by Dr. Matthew Leibman at the Newton-Wellesley Outpatient Surgery Center in Wellesley, Masschusetts.

Sale suffered his injury during a bicycle accident on Saturday, August 6. He will miss the remainder of the 2022 season but is expected to be ready for the start of Spring Training in 2023.

Sale had been on the injured list after suffering a pinky fracture on his left (throwing) hand.

