Road Work Continues on Route 1 Between Caribou & Presque Isle

The Maine Department of Transportation is continuing paving work along a ten-mile stretch of Route 1 between Caribou and Presque Isle.

Crews have about 2.5 miles of pavement removal left to do on the northern end of the project area (towards Caribou).

The DOT will be paving the entire surface of the project this year.

For the most part, they expect to be able to keep all lanes of traffic open during this work, but traffic will be reduced to an alternating, one-lane pattern on some bridges.

This road project is expected to be finished by August 1st.