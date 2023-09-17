50-Year-Old Man Died after Tree Fell on Vehicle on Route 1

A 50-year-old man died after a tree fell on his vehicle on Route 1 Saturday morning in Searsport. The crash happened around 9 am while he was driving.

Power Lines on Top of Vehicle had to be Shut Off

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office said power lines were taken down by the falling tree near Prospect Street. First responders had to wait for power to be shut off to lines on top of the vehicle before reaching the victim, according to WGME News.

Died at the Hospital from Injuries

The man’s name was not released. He was taken to a local hospital and died later from his injuries.

Ongoing Crash Investigation

Officials said the crash investigation remains open. This news story will be updated with more information when it is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news when it happens.

