Two people died following a two-vehicle collision late Monday afternoon on U.S. Route 1 in Westfield.

Maine State Police say 41-year-old April Kellerhals of Littleton was driving north in a 2015 Honda Pilot shortly before 4:00 p.m. when she came around a corner and collided head-on with a 2017 Ford C-Max that was travelling in her lane. The car was being driven by 81-year-old Dale Drake of Presque Isle.

Both drivers suffered fatal injuries in Monday crash in Westfield

A witness reported seeing Drake’s car speeding and not staying in its lane, according to a news release from the Maine State Police. Drake died at the scene from his injuries.

Kellerhals was transported by ambulance to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, where she was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries reported.

Jeff Clockedile/Townsquare Media Jeff Clockedile/Townsquare Media loading...

Traffic was detoured in Westfield following fatal collision

Route 1 in Westfield was closed for several hours in both directions while the scene was being investigated. The crash occurred in the area known as Buckley Hill.

Trooper Denver Roy of the Maine State Police is investigating the fatal collision. The crash is being reconstructed by Officer Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.

Trooper Roy was assisted at the crash site by Sgt. Jeffrey Clark and Trooper Kyle Rider, along with Warden Megan Orchard of the Maine Warden Service, Mars Hill Fire Department, Maine Department of Transportation, Central Aroostook Ambulance Service and Brewer’s Towing Service.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

