Saint John Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a wrong-way collision on Highway 1 Wednesday morning that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they received a complaint at 6:38 a.m. of a red sedan travelling west in the eastbound lanes on Route 1 between the Harbour Bridge and Fairville Boulevard exit #119.

About one minute later, emergency personnel were called to reports of a head-on collision involving a red car and grey SUV in the eastbound lanes near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Both drivers were transported to hospital in Saint John with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police say. There was no one else in the vehicles. The identities of the drivers was not released.

The Saint John Police Forensic Unit and Accident Reconstruction processed the scene. The collision remains under investigation.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses or anyone in the area who may have dash cam or video surveillance of the crash at the time it occurred Wednesday morning.

If you have any information that may be helpful, you are asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (1-800-222-TIPS).