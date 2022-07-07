The RCMP is investigating a collision on New Brunswick Route 1 near Rothesay that claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.

Members of the Hampton RCMP responded at around 1:00 p.m. Monday to a report of a “gravely injured” man who was struck by a vehicle on the highway just outside Rothesay. The pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Summerville, N.B., died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to a news release from Corporal Mark Ward.



Police did not release any further information about what they called a “single-vehicle collision.” As of this report, it’s not known if police have identified the driver of the vehicle or if the collision could be termed a hit-and-run. An update will be provided as we receive clarification from the RCMP.

The Kennebecasis Valley Police Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department assisted at the scene. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are involved with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Ward stated.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Hampton RCMP at (506) 832-5566. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.