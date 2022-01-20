Results From Aroostook League Ski Meet at BigRock in Mars Hill

High School teams hit the slopes

The Aroostook League held a ski meet held at BigRock Mountain in Mars Hill on Wednesday. Due to increased winds and plummeting temperatures the meet was cut short. Officials say that they were able to complete both runs of the Giant Slalom (GS), they did get the first run of the Slalom competition in, before the meet was halted.

A day cut short

The GS competition was officially completed and calculated, while the (S) will not count due to a second run not being able to occur. Skiers from Fort Kent High School (FKHS), Presque Isle (PIHS), Central Aroostook (CAHS), Fort Fairfield (FFHS), Matanawcook (MAT) and Madawaska (MAD).

Girls Team Results

The Fort Kent Warriors finished in first place with a team score of 11 and Presque Isle's 28 was the second-place team score. No other team on the girls' side met the team requirements.

Girls Individual Results

The results are in order with athlete's name, school, and total time for two runs.

1 – Emily Sirois FKHS 1:45.58

2 – Kendyl Martin FKHS 1:46.76

3 – Emma Bois FKHS 1:48.72

4 – Camden York PIHS 1:49.78

5 – Morgan Cyr FKHS 1:51.23

6 – Darci Pelletier FKHS 1:53.19

7- Amelia Donavan PIHS 1:57.01

8 – Violet Gregg PIHS 1:58.00

9 – Alison Sweetser PIHS 2:03.01

10 – Allisa Burtt CAHS 2:03.45

11 – Neve Guerrette PIHS 2:04.48

12 – Kale Kinney CAHS 2:05.14

13 – Presley Rideout PIHS 2:05.55

14 – Morgan House PIHS 2:15.03

15 – Ava Stacey PIHS 2:22.91

Boys Team Results

The Fort Kent boys had the lowest team score of 14 to finish in first place. Central Aroostook's team score of 34 put them in second, ahead of Presque Isle's team score of 51.

Boys Individual Results

1 – Pierre Hickey MAD 1:34.43

2 – Griffin Sibley FKHS 1:39.53

3 – Max Bois FKHS 1:39.54

4 – Fletcher Marquis FKHS 1:40.46

5 – Devin Gagnon FKHS 1:42.70

6 – Kenyan Campbell CAHS 1:44.39

7 – Dylan Wilcox PIHS 1:44.60

8 – Jamison Fulton CAHS 1:44.91

9 – Lane McCrum CAHS 1:47.66

10 – Graham Collins PIHS 1:47.91

11 – Keith Giberson CAHS 1:56.92

12 – Jonah Tweedie CAHS 1:58.18

13 – Ethan Cushman CAHS 2:00.27

14 – Josh Schupback FFHS 2:02.32

15 – Abram McCrum CAHS 2:02.94

16 – Branden Doughty PIHS 2:11.88

17 – Sawyer Daigle FKHS 2:13.79

18 - Max Graves PIHS 2:33. 52

19 – Kodiak Gerkin MAT 2:36.29

20 – Aiden Richardson CAHS 3:26.74

