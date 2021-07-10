Red Sox Mash Their Way Past Phillies 11-5 [VIDEO]

Remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa left Boston early, making for an absolutely gorgeous night at Fenway Park on Friday, July 9th and the Red Sox returned home from their 10 game West Coast road trip with an 11-5 mashing of the Philadelphia Phillies. Boston earned their major league leading 29th come-from-behind win. It was their 9th win at Fenway in a row, their longest winning streak at Fenway since July 2011!

With Boston trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 1st Kike Hernandez led off the inning and hit his 5th leadoff homer of the season. It was his 11th career leadoff homer, and 11th of the season. Hernandez finished the night 2-5 with a double, and 2 runs batted in

JD Martinez celebrated being at home, going 2-3 with a double and a 3-run homer, his 18th of the season. He drove in 4 runs, and walked twice. He extended his on-base streak to 26 games, the longest in the majors.

Rafael Devers was 1-3, hitting his 22nd homer of the season, a solo shot in the 3rd. He now ranks 2nd in the majors with 71 runs batted in. In his last 24 games, dating back to June 12th, he's hitting .333 with 24 runs batted in, 6 doubles, 1 triple and 7 homers.

Christian Vazquez was 2-4 driving in 2 runs with singles in the 3rd and 6th innings.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. He's driven in 15 runs in his last 17 games.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-5 and a double. In his last 21 games he's batting .301 and raised his average to .221 on the season

Alex Verdugo was 2-3, with a RBI single in the 3rd.

Every Red Sox starter with the exception of Christian Arroyo had at least 1 hit, as Boston banged out 14 hits on the night.

On the mound Garrett Richards snapped a 8-game winless streak, picking up the win and is now 5-5 on the season. He went 5.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 1.

Yacksel Rios pitched the 6th striking out 1. Matt Andriese allowed 2 hits and 2 runs in the 7th. Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 8th inning striking out 2 and Brandon Workman pitched the 9th inning, striking out 2.

For the Phillies JT Realmuto was 2-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Alec Bohm was 1-2, driving in 2 runs and Bryce Harper was 1-4, with his 700th career RBI.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays Friday 7-1. The Rays remain 2.5 games back of the Red Sox in 2nd place.

The Red Sox and Phillies will play game 2 of the series Saturday afternoon. Pregame starts at 3:10 and 1st pitch at 4:10 on 101.9 The Rock.