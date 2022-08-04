Red Sox Fall to Astros 6-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros on Wednesday, August 3rd, 6-1 snapping the Red Sox 2-game winning streak.

Rich Hill making his 1st start since July 1st was largely ineffective. He went 3.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1.

Brayan Bello came on in the 4th inning, and got 2 outs before departing with an injury, diagnosed with a left groin strain.

Hirakazu Sawamura came on and retired the side without allowing a run.

Kaleb Ort pitched 3 innings, allowing 4 hit and 2 runs, striking out 2.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 8th inning, striking out 1.

Boston only managed 4 hits. Their lone run came on a solo home run by Xander Bogaerts in the 9th inning.

Tommy Pham had a double.

Reese McGuire making his 1st start as a catcher for Boston after the trade of Christian Vazquez was 2-3.

Vazquez, making his 1st start for Houston was 0-4.

Jose Altuve was 4-4

Boston travels to Kansas City to open a 4-game series on Thursday night. Newly acquired 1st baseman Eric Hosmer is expected to play for Boston. Nick Pivetta is slated to start for Boston with the pregame starting at 7:10 and 1st pitch at 8:10 on 101.9 The Rock.