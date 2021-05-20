Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 7-3 [VIDEO]

A night after being shutout 8-0 and held to only 5 hits, the Boston Red Sox erupted for 5 runs in the 1st inning with back to back homers by Alex Verdugo and JD Martinez, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Wednesday, May 19th.

Alex Verdugo homered, his 6th of the season. He ended 2-5 with 2 runs batted in.

That was followed by JD Martinez homering, his 11th of the season.

Kike Hernandez, in his 2nd game back from the Injured List, had a single, double and home run, just a triple shy of the cycle.

Rafael Devers hit his 12th double of the season and was 2-4

Bobby Dalbec hit his 8th double of the season.

Christian Vazquez hit his 3rd homer, in the 8th inning

Even Frenchy Cordero hit his 6th double of the season.

On the mound Garrett Richards went 6.2 innings, picking up his 4th win of the season and lowered his ERA to 3.72. He allowed 2 runs, on 7 hits, striking out 5 and walking 4.

With the win, the Red Sox increased their lead over Toronto to 1.5 games. Tampa Bay is in 2nd place 1.0 game behind Boston.

The Red Sox conclude their 3 game series with Toronto Thursday night, before opening a 3 game series in Philadelphia against the Phillies. Pregame starts at 6:35 and first pitch at 7:37 on AM 1370 WDEA.