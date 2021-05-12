Red Sox Bats Remain Cold Lose to A’s 3-2 [VIDEO]

For the 2nd game in a row, the Boston Red Sox were limited to just 4 hits and they lost their 2nd game in a row, losing to the Oakland A's Tuesday night, in the opening game of the 3 game series 3-2 at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox wasted a good starting performance by Nathan Eovaldi, who went 6.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Eovaldi hasn't allowed a home run in his last 58.0 innings, the Major's longest active streak.

Darwinzon Hernandez was charged with the loss,(0-2), allowing 2 runs in 0.1 innings pitched. He gave up 2 hits and committed the cardinal sin of relief pitching, walking the lead-off hitter.

Adam Ottavino came on and got the final 2 outs in the 7th inning before Hirokazu Sawamura pitched scoreless 8th and 9th innings.

Rafael Devers was 1-4, hitting a solo home run, his 9th of the season, to left in the 7th inning. He has homered in 2 of the last 3 games and has 9 RBI's in the last 6 games.

JD Martinez drove in Alex Verdugo in the 1st inning with a sacrifice fly, to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead at the time. He leads the majors with 32 RBI's and has 11 RBI's in his last 11 game.

For Oakland Chris Bassitt picked up the win, (3-2) throwing 7.0 innings and holding the Red Sox to just 3 hits while striking out 10.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox are in 1st place, with a 22-15 record, 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees, and 2.5 innings ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox and A's will play game 2 of the 3 game series Wednesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.