Presque Isle Holds of Houlton Girls; Recap, Scoring & Pictures

The #6 and #7 teams in Class B north girls basketball faced off Wednesday night in Presque Isle with the hometown and #6 Wildcats hosting #7 Houlton Shires. Presque Isle came into the game with a 9-6 record, and Houlton put their 5-5 record on the line. Houlton is in the middle of a week where they are scheduled to play 5 games in 6 days. On Tuesday the Shires traveled to Orono and came away with a 50-36 victory.

In Houlton on January 19, Presque Isle pulled out a one-point overtime victory. Faith Sjoberg hit a shot at the end of regulation to send the game to the extra period, and she hit the game-winner in overtime with under 3 seconds left on the clock.

1st Quarter

Presque Isle took advantage of a sluggish looking Shires squad in the first 4 minutes of the game. The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead before Houlton quickly cut the lead to 7-5. Presque Isle got 5 points apiece from Anna Jandreau and Faith Sjoberg with Rossalyn Buck scoring 2 points. Houlton's Emma Swallow hit (2) three-point field goals for her 6 points and Breanne Barton scored 2 points. Presque Isle led 12-8 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Sjoberg and Jandreau continued their offensive dominance in the second quarter for the Wildcats. The two players combined 14 points in the quarter with Sjoberg scoring 10 points and a Jandreau scoring 4 points. Myah Bragdon and Sadie LaPointe each scored 2 points for Presque Isle. Mia Henderson drilled a deep three-point shot from the corner and scored 5 points in the quarter to lead the Shires. Olivia Henderson and Breanne Barton scored 4 points each in the second quarter. Presque Isle would take a 30-21 lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Defense was the story of the third quarter as both teams turned up the pressure. Sadie LaPointe scored 4 points to lead Presque Isle with Jorja Maynard scoring 3 points and Faith Sjoberg scoring 2 points. Olivia Henderson hit a three-point field goal with Mia Henderson scoring 2 points and Drew Warman adding one point. Presque would go into the fourth quarter with a lead of 39-27.

4th Quarter

Houlton was able to trim the Presque Isle lead to as few as 6 points in the fourth quarter but the Wildcats were able to hold them off. Anna Jandreau scored 6 points in the quarter and Faith Sjoberg scored 4 points. Rossalyn Buck scored 3 points and LaPointe scored 2 points. For Houlton Mia Henderson scored 8 points with Breanne Barton adding 6 points. Drew Warman scored 3 points for the Shires and Amelia Callnan scored 2 points. Presque Isle came out with a 54-46 victory. Faith Sjoberg finished the game with 21 points and Anna Jandreau totaled 15 points. Mia Henderson led Houlton with 15 points and Breanne Barton had 12 points.

Up Next

Houlton is now (5-6) and is scheduled to play Old Town on Thursday, but the impending weather is likely to postpone the game. Presque Isle (10-6) will host Foxcroft Academy on Saturday afternoon.

