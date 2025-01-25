Presque Isle Girls Secure Key Win Over Ellsworth, 41-29

As heard on 101.9 The Rock this afternoon, the Presque Isle Lady Wildcats earned a crucial 41-29 victory over the Ellsworth Lady Eagles on Satuday, boosting their playoff hopes as the regular season winds down.

Gan Curtis was the standout performer for Presque Isle, earning Player of the Game honors with a game-high 17 points. Her down-the-stretch scoring was pivotal in securing the win, going 9 for 12 from the free throw line in fourth quarter. Maddy Putnam also contributed significantly for the Wildcats, adding 10 points to the effort.

Ellsworth struggled to find consistent offense but was led by Kaylee Bagley, who scored 10 points in the loss. The Lady Eagles, now 9-6, will look to regroup as they push toward the postseason.

The win improves Presque Isle to 9-7 and moves them up to sixth place in the Heal Point standings with a little over two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Lady Wildcats’ strong defensive play and balanced scoring proved to be the difference in this matchup.

Up next, Presque Isle will face Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, aiming to continue their momentum and solidify their playoff positioning.

