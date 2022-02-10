Presque Isle Beats Caribou 58-48; Full Recap, Scoring, & Pictures

As heard on 101.9 The Rock

Going into Wednesday night the Presque Isle girls were #5 in Class B North and the Caribou girls were #8 in Class B. The two long-time rivals took to the hardwood in Caribou to gain every possible heal point remaining as they jockey for position ahead of next week's tournament.

The hometown Caribou Vikings came into the game with an 8-8 record and sitting between #7 Waterville and #9 Houlton. Caribou has a game with #10 Washington Academy on Thursday, meaning these last two games for the Vikings could land them in a variety of matchups and spots in the preliminary round. This was the final game on the regular season slate for the Presque Isle Wildcats, sitting between #4 Foxcroft and #6 Ellsworth.

1st Quarter

Right from the opening tip the pace of play was fast with both teams racing to beat the defense down the floor for open looks. They combined to make (6) three-point field goals between them in the first quarter. Madelynn Deprey continued her hot offensive streak as she led Caribou with 7 points in the quarter with Ashlynn Bouchard scoring 5 points and Gabbie Sutherland scored 2 points. For Presque Isle Faith Sjoberg and Anna Jandreau each made a three-point field goal and scored 5 points apiece in the opening quarter. Karlyn Gilmour and Courtney Kane each made a three-point shot for the Wildcats who ended the first quarter with a 16-14 lead.

2nd Quarter

As the second quarter began Presque Isle's Gilmour and Jandreau got into foul trouble and spent the remainder of the half on the bench. Rossalyn Buck caught fire scoring 11 points in the quarter, with (3) three-point field goals for the Wildcats. Sjoberg made a three-point shot on her way to 4 points in the quarter and Sadie Lapointe added 3 points for Presque Isle. Deprey kept up her offensive pace, scoring 6 points in the quarter with Ainsley Caron playing pesky defense and scoring 4 points for the Vikings. Bouchard hit a three-point shot and Selena Savage made two free-throws for Caribou. Going into halftime Presque Isle led 34-29.

3rd Quarter

With Jandreau and Gilmour back on the floor the Wildcats were able to establish their offense and find their groove as a team. Jandreau scored 4 points and Gilmour knocked down a three-point field goal in the third quarter, with Sjoberg and Lapointe each scoring 2 points. Abby Leahy scored her first 4 points of the game for Caribou with Savage and Deprey each scoring 3 points in the quarter. At the end of three quarters of play the score was Presque Isle 45 Caribou 39.

4th Quarter

Throughout the fourth quarter Faith Sjoberg's steady presence and ball handling helped the Wildcats put the Vikings away. Sjoberg had 6 points in the quarter and finished with a team-high of 17 points. Sadie Lapointe scored 4 points and Buck nailed her fourth three-point shot of the game. Buck finished the game with 14 points with Jandreau and Lapointe each totaling 9 points. Deprey scored 4 points in the quarter and finished with a game-high of 20 points. Savage hit a three-point shot and scored 8 points in the game, and Ashlynn Bouchard also tallied 8 points. The final score was Presque Isle 58 Caribou 48.

Up Next:

Presque Isle will now wait until the final heal points are calculated later this week while the Caribou Vikings will host Washington Academy on Thursday.

