Phillies Score 8 Runs in 8th Inning Beat Red Sox 11-2 on Saturday [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Phillies scored 8 runs in the 8th inning on Saturday, to break the game wide open and beat the Red Sox 11-2 at Fenway Park.

Martin Perez had another short outing on the mound for the Red Sox, as he couldn't get into the 4th inning for the 6th time this season. He went 3.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs while striking out 4 and walking 2.

Still it was 3-2 until the fateful 8th inning. Josh Taylor who had been so reliable snapped his 26 game scoreless appearance streak, which was the 2nd longest in Red Sox history. (Koji Uehera holds the record of 27 games in 2013). Taylor was tagged for 4 runs in the 8th inning.

Brandon Workman was tagged for 3 runs in the 8th and didn't record an out. Austin Brice, recalled from Worcester earlier in the day when Matt Andriese was placed on the 10 day injured list pitched the remainder of the 8th and 9th innings, being charged with 1 run, and striking out 3.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-2 with his 14th homer, a solo shot in the 2nd inning that had made the score 3-1.

JD Martinez was 0-2 but walked twice to extend his on-base streak to 27 games, which is the longest streak in the majors.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4

Christian Vazquez was 1-3 with a double and scored on a throwing error, when Andrew Knapp tried a snap throw from his catcher's position trying to throw Christian Arroyo out at 1st base. The errant throw went into right field.

The Red Sox managed only 4 hits in the game, while the Phillies banged out 13.

Jean Segura was 3-5 with his 4th home run, a lead-off homer. Ronald Torreyes was 3-5 with a double and run batted in. Alec Bohm was 2-3 with his 6th homer and drove in 2 runs. Rhys Hoskins was 1-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs in the 8th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the loss.

Tampa Bay beat Baltimore 5-2, winning for the 6th game in a row. The Rays are now a game and a half (1.5) behind the Red Sox in 2nd place in the AL East.

Boston and Philadelphia will play Sunday afternoon and then be off for the All-Star Break. The Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (7-3) to the mound with the pregame starting at 12:10 p.m. and first pitch at 1:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.