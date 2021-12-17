Patriots vs Colts: Game Preview for Saturday, December 18

New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts

The New England Patriots have another big game, Saturday, December 18, as they head to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

It’s late in the season - week 15 - and everything is so crucial at this point. The Patriots are just coming off a bye week which means they are well rested, but also means they have been off for awhile.

Listen Live

Listen live to all the action on 101.9 The Rock, WOZI, Presque Isle. Pregame starts at 5:30 p.m. Kick off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

Game Preview

Going into the bye week, the Patriots won their last seven games in a row. That’s impressive and they should have some momentum from those wins. They are going into Saturday’s game 9 and 4 and first in the AFC East Conference.

The Colts are 7 and 6 and are also just returning from a bye week. Indianapolis is second in the AFC South Conference.

The Patriots Facebook has all kinds of posts. They focus on players and the upcoming game. You hear from the source - Bill Belichick and what he thinks of the games.

Here’s what to expect from the matchup:

Classic Rock

We return to regularly scheduled programming after the post game. That means back to the most awesome classic rock in northern Maine and Western New Brunswick

Sponsors

Thanks to our great sponsors of New England Patriots football - brought to you by NAPA, Horten Building Supplies, Cary Medical Center, Gallagher Insurance.

Storefront Christmas Displays in Presque Isle, Maine

Who Saw the Beach Boys in Presque Isle?