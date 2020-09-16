The Patriots vs The Seahawks, Sunday, September 20th

New England is on the road against Seattle, Sunday, September 20th. Pregame starts at 5:30 pm. Kick off is 8:20 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS:

Old Guys Rule: Belichick, Carroll Meet as Pats Visit Hawks

By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — When Bill Belichick replaced Pete Carroll as head coach in New England 20 years ago, neither could have guessed two decades later they'd be viewed as two of the better coaches during that span. Yet here they are, leading their teams into Sunday night's matchup between Belichick's Patriots and Carroll's Seattle Seahawks. It's a prime-time showcase featuring two of the league's premier franchises, directed by two of the league's most respected coaches. They are also the two oldest coaches in the league. Carroll is 69. Belichick is 68. Both teams are seeking a 2-0 start after impressive opening wins.

